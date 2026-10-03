4 rescued after boat capsizes on northwestern Minnesota lake

Four people were rescued Friday evening after their boat capsized on Eagle Lake in northwestern Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was called to the lake around 7:30 p.m. They found a paddle boat with a trolling motor had flipped over, and three people were hanging onto the side. One person had made it to shore.

A sergeant wearing a floatation device was able to get a 70-year-old woman to shore. She was wearing a personal floatation device but was was unresponsive, authorities say.

Four other people, who were not law enforcement officers, came to the scene to assist. Two of them helped authorities get the remaining people in the water to safety, officials say.

A 43-year-old and a 46-year-old were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life threatening injuries. The 70-year-old woman was airlifted to a Fargo hospital, and her condition is unknown. A 41-year-old had no apparent injuries and was not transported.

Authorities believe that the boat started to take on water as the four occupants were returning to shore. The incident is under investigation.