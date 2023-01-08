"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax.

The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind.

"I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis.

"[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was like, can't make it."

"It makes Minnesota a bit more fun!" said Renae Caneday, also along for the ski trip Saturday. "We've got blue sky and sunshine."

POV: You’re cross country skiing at Minneapolis’ Theodore Wirth Regional Park. 🎿 ⛷️



We hope you’re enjoying the snow and sun today! @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/sTwCp3N511 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 7, 2023

While it's easy to take a day like Saturday for granted as a Minnesotan, others at Theodore Wirth felt like they'd teleported into a post card.

"We're from Tampa, Florida. We wanted to come out and see the snow," said Jennifer Mejia. "We came to see snow, and you guys gave us a lot of snow."

Mejia and her family enjoyed the trip, but can't imagine living here full time.

"It's nice. We like this right now," said Christian Mejia. "For five days. No more than that."

Others on the trails Saturday say they'd never trade it.

"Why put up with Minnesota weather without enjoying a little bit of it?" Roettger said.