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Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Bloomington home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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WCCO is working to learn more about an incident Thursday morning in Bloomington, Minnesota, after a motorist apparently crashed into a home near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Police were seen handcuffing a man and putting him in a squad car at the scene near East 82nd Street and 12th Avenue South.

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Firefighters stand near a vehicle that crashed into a home in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Oct. 8, 2026. WCCO

A total of two vehicles were seen damaged at the scene.

WCCO has reached out to the Bloomington Police Department for more information.

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