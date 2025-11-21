Bloomington glowing tree display making a return this holiday season after 10 years

A light display once visible to planes landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and passing cars on Highway 77 is returning.

A grand oak tree on Meadowview Road in Bloomington will once again be dressed with string lights, shining through the holiday season. The last time a passerby could take in the glow was over 10 years ago, when Bob and Julie Little owned the home.

WCCO spoke with Bob Little the year he put his home and the beloved tree up for sale. He always hoped the new owners would take up the tradition.

"Now that we've had the house for about 10 years, we decided why not try to light it again," Marlena Hemenway said.

The Hemenways own the house and now run Geneva Suites, an assisted living facility there. Caregivers support six residents.

"I was just showing [the residents] the pictures today and they're like, 'Wow, it's going to be a Christmas miracle.'" said Hemenway.

She looks forward to bringing some seasonal joy to them and the greater community. But Hemenway says the price of this holiday hobby is steep.

"At least 40,000 [lights] and that's where the big-ticket items start coming in," she said.

They're asking the community to donate and help shoulder the thousands of dollars it will take for the tree to make a full return.

Some have already stepped up. Hemenway called it a blessing when two outdoor lighting companies, FCR Lighting and Cleaning and Boulder Bridge Outdoor Services, offered to help with the labor.

Hemenway says they hope to light the tree in early December and keep the lights on through January.

"People mention that it just brings them so much hope and so much joy and that's really what we're hoping to continue to inspire," she said.