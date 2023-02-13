Bloomington girl, 15, hospitalized after leg gets caught in snowmobile's tracks near Lake Mille Lacs

BRAINERD, Minn. – A teenage girl was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Sunday after her leg got caught in a snowmobile near Lake Mille Lacs.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called just after noon to Bay Lake in Bay Lake Township, which is east of Brainerd.

Deputies learned that a 15-year-old girl from Eden Prairie was driving a snowmobile that was pulling a sled, which a 15-year-old Bloomington girl was riding on.

The driver hit some slush on the lake, lost control and hit the brakes – causing the girl on the sled to get one of her legs caught in the snowmobile's track.

Firefighters were able to free the girl's leg, and she was transported to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis for treatment. Her condition hasn't been released.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating.