Watch CBS News
Local News

Bloomington girl, 15, hospitalized after leg gets caught in snowmobile's tracks near Lake Mille Lacs

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 13, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 13, 2023 01:47

BRAINERD, Minn. – A teenage girl was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Sunday after her leg got caught in a snowmobile near Lake Mille Lacs.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called just after noon to Bay Lake in Bay Lake Township, which is east of Brainerd.

Deputies learned that a 15-year-old girl from Eden Prairie was driving a snowmobile that was pulling a sled, which a 15-year-old Bloomington girl was riding on.

The driver hit some slush on the lake, lost control and hit the brakes – causing the girl on the sled to get one of her legs caught in the snowmobile's track.

Firefighters were able to free the girl's leg, and she was transported to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis for treatment. Her condition hasn't been released.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.