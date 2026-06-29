A Blaine woman living with a disability is inspiring others through her fitness journey. Here's how.

At Burn Boot Camp in Blaine, Minnesota, women feel the burn.

"It is a challenging workout," Mindy Anderson, lead trainer at the exercise facility, said.

And the writing is on the wall is a room full of tough women. Agnes Cole is one of them.

"I think the day I saw her doing jump ropes, I almost had a heart attack," Anderson said.

The busy wife and mother who runs a nonprofit helping children in Liberia started coming to Burn Boot Camp after an emotional slump.

"So, I was depressed. I started eating. I would just eat and eat," Cole said.

So she started to work, work and work, even though only one of her legs is working. Cole was born with a limb difference.

"Most people think it's a disability that limits you, but I don't think it's a disability that limits you, it's a society," she said.

"She walked in, really no reservations and that was so impressive to me," Anderson said.

When WCCO asked Cole about what she's been proud of since beginning her fitness journey, Cole said, "When I came here, I couldn't even lift 15 pounds, Now, I am so proud of how my strength has increased and my confidence has increased, my independence, knowing I am able to do things in my own way."

She's gone from 15- to 40-pound weights. Sometimes she has to modify, but typically not.

"I was like, 'Look at you, that is pretty incredible,'" Anderson said.

She added that she didn't realize she was inspiring people.

"She still shows up, with limitations, and so I am like, if Agnes can do this, and do it with a smile, because she is always smiling,I can do it, too," Anderson said.

Cole shows people to give it all they have.