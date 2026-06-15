Construction starts on Highway 65 in Blaine, with work set to wrap in 2030

Preliminary work began Monday on a multiyear construction project to improve a Twin Cities highway considered one of the most dangerous roads in Minnesota.

Crews are starting construction on Highway 65 between 121st Avenue/Paul Parkway and 97th Avenue in Blaine. The goal is to transform the highway into a freeway through the city, improving travel time and reducing crashes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Right now, Highway 65 is a 55-mph road with lights every quarter to half-mile. The city says 10 of the state's 31 most dangerous intersections are on Highway 65. Approximately 60,000 drivers use the highway every day.

This summer, crews will work to widen it to carry traffic during construction, build crossovers to switch traffic and keep it moving during work at intersections, work on frontage and backage roads and install storm sewer pipes for drainage along the highway. As a result, some side streets will be temporarily closed and detoured.

The project will elevate the highway, converting existing intersections at 99th Avenue, 109th Avenue and 117th Avenue into interchanges.

A pedestrian bridge will be built across the freeway between 113th and 114th avenues, rerouting some existing local streets and driveway connections using frontage and backage roads between 97th and 125th avenues. Existing sidewalks will also be reconstructed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The project is expected to cost $195 million, with construction lasting through summer 2030.