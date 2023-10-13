Watch CBS News
Blaine celebrates approval for almost $200 million to fix dangerous Hwy. 65

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. — Nearly $200 million will be used to fix one of the most dangerous roads in Minnesota.

Every day, 60,000 drivers use Highway 65 in Blaine. It's a 55-mile-per-hour road with lights every quarter to half a mile. The city says 10 of the state's most dangerous intersections are on the road.  

Federal and state officials are celebrating the funds now in place to make improvements.

"Highway 65 is integral to connecting east and west Blaine. It's connecting the Twin Cities to our northern suburbs," said MnDOT engineer Sheila Kauppi. "We're very excited for all the investments, the team approach that brought us to where we're at."

The plan is to elevate the highway above the cross streets. Intersections will become roundabouts.

Construction doesn't begin until 2025.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 6:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

