Exploitation sting in Blaine yields 24 arrests, police say

Authorities in a northern Twin Cities suburb say they arrested 24 people in "undercover exploitation stings" over the weekend.

The Blaine Police Department said the operation was "aimed at protecting minors from exploitation and targeting individuals attempting to engage in illegal activity involving underage youth."

Police said investigators communicated with 368 people who responded to an online ad and arrested 24 "who offered to pay for illegal sexual conduct with a person they believed to be a juvenile." They were booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of a prostitution charge, and one person was also suspected of possessing child sexual abuse material.

"Everyone arrested will appear in court, where release conditions will be determined," police said.

Some of those arrested were repeat offenders, and one was a registered sex offender, according to police.

Nine other agencies aided Blaine police in the investigation, including the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.