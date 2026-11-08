Two pedestrians killed in separate Saturday night crashes in Blaine

Police in a northern Twin Cities metro suburb are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes on Saturday night.

The first incident happened at approximately 7:17 p.m. at Lexington Avenue Northeast and 125th Avenue Northeast in Blaine, Minnesota. Shortly after police received a report of an individual walking in traffic, a woman was struck by a pick-up truck.

Police say early indications show that a man had been driving the truck southbound on Lexington Avenue Northeast when he hit a woman walking in the lane of traffic. Life-saving measures were administered to the woman, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

About half an hour later, the Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram on Highway 65 near 125th Avenue, approximately three-and-a-half miles away from the first incident.

The 41-year-old male driver from Ham Lake, Minnesota, had been traveling northbound on Highway 65 when a man on foot entered the lane of traffic, according to the crash report.

The pedestrian, identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as 42-year-old Anthony Wallace Santeramo, of Blaine, Minnesota, died in the crash.

Both incidents are under investigation.