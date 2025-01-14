Woman receives stayed sentenced for Blaine apartment explosion

Showdown at State Capitol as session starts, and more headlines

Showdown at State Capitol as session starts, and more headlines

Showdown at State Capitol as session starts, and more headlines

BLAINE, Minn. — A 29-year-old woman from Blaine was sentenced Tuesday for her role in a explosion at an apartment that happened with a child inside.

Tayler Boatner received a two-year stayed sentence from an Anoka County judge. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment in November.

Her partner Lee Boatner was convicted of a felony explosive/incendiary device violation and received five years of supervised probation.

The explosion happened in March of 2023 in a bedroom of an apartment on the 1100 block of 116th Avenue Northwest. Charges say responding officers found Lee Boatner "covered in blood," and he "appeared to be missing part of both of his hands."

The couple was inside the apartment with their 2-year-old son at the time. The child was not injured, but Tayler and Lee Boatner were both hospitalized following the incident.

Inside the apartment, investigators found a substance later identified as triacetone triperoxide, which is "an explosive that can be created with household chemicals," according to the complaint.

Investigators said they found all of the components to make the explosive within the apartment. Charges say receipts and surveillance footage showed the Boatners purchased some of the ingredients for the explosive at Walmart.