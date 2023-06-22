Black-owned St. Paul businesses detoured by Metro Transit B Line construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. – "It's wonderful being a part of the Rondo community," said Ilka Bird, owner of Get Gorgeous Salon & Spa.

But Bird said doing that has been more difficult for more than a month now. It's all due to construction of the Metro Transit B Line Project. It's closed down a portion of Selby Avenue near Victoria Street, where her business is, in the historic Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul.

"I really feel bad for my elders because they can't come because of their health conditions," Bird said.

Construction has closed sidewalks to her business and cut off water, which she needs to run her salon. It's caused customer cancelations from those who don't want to deal with the headaches.

"It's been a real hindrance to not only to my business, but the other Black-owned businesses around here," Bird said.

"It kind of triggered me in a way and it felt like how my ancestors and the older generation told me about when Rondo was destroyed," said Tameka Jones, owner of Lip Esteem Cosmetics.

According to Jones, her business was only given a one-week notice before construction started.

"That makes it very difficult and challenging for small businesses to be able to pivot and figure out a plan-B," Jones said.

The construction comes at the worst time for Jones: wedding and bridal shower season, usually her busiest times. She has had to adapt, selling product at pop-ups outside her store. She wanted to hire two new employees, but found she could not afford to do so.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit emailed this statement: "We understand construction at this intersection has been impactful and took steps to maintain access to local businesses. The work is expected to wrap-up today, and no additional street closures are planned in this area."

Bird indeed hopes it's all over soon, so they can all get back to business.

"I'm assuming they're trying to make it better. I hope it is," Bird said.