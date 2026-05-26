Birdell Beeks honored with street name 10 years after stray bullet killed her in Minneapolis

A family is still searching for healing 10 years after a stray bullet killed an innocent grandmother in north Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the city is honoring her memory with a street dedication where she was killed.

For the past 10 years, Birdell Beeks' family has returned to Penn and 21st avenues every May 26. On Tuesday, they'll gather there again, but this year is different. The intersection will now carry the honorary name Birdell Beeks Way.

Birdell Beeks WCCO

Beeks was 58 years old when she was shot and killed in 2016. She was driving her granddaughter to pick up a summer job application when gunfire broke out nearby. Police called her an innocent bystander.

Every year, her family releases balloons at 6:03 p.m. That's the exact time they believe she was shot. On Tuesday, they'll also unveil the new street sign.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved naming the intersection of 21st and Penn Birdell Beeks Way. Family members say they hope it keeps her memory alive and reminds people of the lasting impact of gun violence.

Loved ones say Beeks was the rock of their family, known for her cooking and willingness to help anyone.

A man was found guilty for Beeks' murder back in 2018. He said he was trying to shoot at a rival gang member when he accidentally hit Beeks.