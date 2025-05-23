Billy Joel cancels concert tour dates and reveals diagnosis with brain condition

Billy Joel announced Friday that all of his scheduled concerts up to early July 2026 have been canceled after a recent health diagnosis.

The iconic singer announced on social media he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which has been exacerbated by recent performances, leading to problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2024. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said in a statement.

Joel, 76, was advised by his doctor to refrain from performing as he undergoes physical therapy, according to the statement.

In the meantime, Joel is looking forward to when he can return to the stage, the statement said.

What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, is a brain condition that occurs when fluid builds up inside or around the brain, disrupting certain brain-related functions.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's most common in people over 65 though overall relatively uncommon.

"It affects about 0.2% of people between the ages 70 and 80, and about 5.9% of people over 80," the clinic notes.

Luckily, NPH is usually treatable, the clinic adds, and typically involves implanting a shunt in order to drain the fluid.

