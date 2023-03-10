Watch CBS News
Bill to rename highway after Prince advances in committee

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – A Chanhassen highway is one step closer to being named after its iconic neighbor.

The House Transportation Committee passed a bill to name a stretch of Highway 5 the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. It would also require the road signs be colored purple.

Prince lived in that area, and the stretch of highway under consideration runs past Paisley Park, Prince's recording studio and, now, tourist destination.

One more committee has to approve the bill before it goes to a full House vote. 

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:44 AM

