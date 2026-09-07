2 children seriously hurt in Big Kandiyohi Lake tubing accident, sheriff says

Two children were seriously hurt in a tubing accident Sunday evening on a south-central Minnesota lake.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 6:34 p.m. on Big Kandiyohi Lake in Fahlun Township. As a pontoon was pulling a towable tube carrying four children, the tube "collided with an unoccupied boat."

Two of the children were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar, while the other two weren't hurt. The sheriff's office says the injured children have injuries not considered life threatening.

All children were wearing life jackets, the sheriff's office says, and the crash is still under investigation.

Big Kandiyohi Lake is about 100 miles west of Minneapolis.