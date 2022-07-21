Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and has "very mild symptoms," White House says

Washington — President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The president, who is 79 years old, has started taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment made by Pfizer, Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The positive test is the first known time Mr. Biden has contracted the coronavirus.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Mr. Biden's antigen test first detected the coronavirus, and the result was confirmed by a PCR test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said in a letter released by the White House. He is experiencing a runny nose, an occasional dry cough and fatigue.

The president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, and O'Connor wrote he anticipates the president "will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do."

Prior to Thursday's test, he had most recently been screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday and the result was negative, Jean-Pierre said. First lady Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday morning in Delaware, according to her spokesman Michael LaRosa. The first lady also confirmed her negative test to reporters Thursday in Detroit.

"I talked to him just a few minutes ago," the first lady said of her husband. "He's doing fine, he's feeling good."

Mr. Biden will continue to "work in isolation until he tests negative," Jean-Pierre said, after which he will return to working in-person. The White House will provide daily updates on the president's status "out of an abundance of transparency," she continued.

The president was set to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday, first to Wilkes-Barre for remarks unveiling a crime prevention plan, and then to Philadelphia for a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee. That travel will no longer happen, and he will remain at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who had the virus earlier this year, is currently in North Carolina.

The diagnosis comes days after the president returned from a four-day trip to the Middle East, his first as president, and the day after he delivered remarks in Massachusetts on actions his administration is taking to combat climate change. Mr. Biden was joined on the trip aboard Air Force One by members of Massachusetts' congressional delegation, including Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats.

The White House Medical Unit will notify all of Mr. Biden's close contacts of his positive test, Jean-Pierre said, including those who interacted with the president during his trip Wednesday. The president interacted with a number of politicians Wednesday when he visited Somerset, Massachusetts.

The president has managed to avoid contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, even as several members of his administration and top lawmakers were diagnosed — some after being around the president.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi contracted the virus earlier that month after attending two events at the White House, sharing the stage with Mr. Biden at one. Other members of the president's Cabinet, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (who tested positive twice) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have also had COVID-19.

The president received well wishes from Democrats and Republicans alike Thursday.

"I was sorry to hear that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. "Wishing him a speedy recovery."