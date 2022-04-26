Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

White House aims to boost use of COVID drugs like Paxlovid

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

Harris received positive rapid and PCR tests, but is exhibiting no symptoms, according to her press secretary Kirsten Allen. She will isolate and work from the vice president's residence.

Harris has not been a close contact to either President Biden or first lady Dr. Jill Biden because of their recent travel schedules, the statement said, and will return to the White House once she tests negative.

The vice president's positive diagnosis comes more than a month after her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other members of the White House staff, including Harris's communications director Jamal Simmons and Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa, also received positive tests earlier this month, as did top Washington officials including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.