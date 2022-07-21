Watch Live: Biden to unveil crime prevention plan in Pennsylvania

At ESPYs, Rapinoe, Curry urge that more be done to free Brittney Griner

15-foot snake shot and killed by police as it was strangling man

1 soldier killed, several injured in lightning strike at Georgia Army base

8 hospitalized after turbulence on American Airlines flight

U.S. Army projected to miss recruiting goals by tens of thousands

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

Why is there a pilot shortage? It wasn't just the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

Capitol Police say 17 members of Congress arrested in protest

Capitol Police say 17 members of Congress arrested in protest

House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing

House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans voting in favor

House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans voting in favor

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On