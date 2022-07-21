Watch CBS News

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19, but said he is "doing well" and "getting a lot of work done." His physician said he is experiencing "mild symptoms," including a runny nose and fatigue. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
