Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again but "continues to feel well," White House doctor says

Washington — President Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his physician said, as he experienced a "rebound positivity," which occurs in a small percentage of patients taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a new letter distributed by the White House that Mr. Biden "continues to feel well," and he "unsurprisingly" received a positive result on his antigen test Sunday.

"The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," he said. "He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence."

Mr. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago and began a course of Paxlovid. He then received a negative test last Tuesday evening and ended his isolation. But on Saturday, O'Connor said the president tested positive once again, though he is not experiencing symptoms.