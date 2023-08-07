Bicyclist Timothy Stangel killed in collision with driver in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A 59-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while bicycling in northeast Minneapolis Friday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the fatal collision happened at about 11:33 a.m. on St. Anthony Parkway, between Columbia Avenue and California Street. The parkway is part of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System.

WCCO

Timothy Lee Stangel was taken to Hennepin Health, where he died about an hour later from his injuries.

Information about the driver involved in the crash has not been released.