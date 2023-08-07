Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Bicyclist Timothy Stangel killed in collision with driver in northeast Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of Aug. 6, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of Aug. 6, 2023 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS – A 59-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while bicycling in northeast Minneapolis Friday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the fatal collision happened at about 11:33 a.m. on St. Anthony Parkway, between Columbia Avenue and California Street. The parkway is part of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System.

grand-rounds-scenic-byway.jpg
WCCO

MORE NEWS: YWCA shutting down fitness centers in downtown Minneapolis, Uptown neighborhood

Timothy Lee Stangel was taken to Hennepin Health, where he died about an hour later from his injuries.

Information about the driver involved in the crash has not been released.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 9:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.