YWCA shutting down fitness centers in downtown Minneapolis, Uptown neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- The YWCA is planning to shutter its fitness centers in two Minneapolis locations, starting in November.

The organization announced it would cease offering fitness, gym, and pool operations at the locations along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, as well as the Uptown location along Hennepin Avenue north of Lagoon Avenue.

The YWCA said the decision was made to halt fitness offerings in order to help the organization pivot toward addressing "longstanding inequities" and "restructuring the organization to further disrupt the systemic issues plaguing children and their families."

"Since its founding in 1891, YWCA Minneapolis has worked with the community to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands throughout the Twin Cities," Shelley Carthen Watson, YWCA president and chief executive officer, said. "These changes will provide crucial relief for the children and youth we serve as well as their families. Every moment is critical to their development, and we are committed to taking decisive action to support them through these challenging times and into the future."

The YWCA will pursue selling off the two properties, at the same time as it will look into finding an alternative downtown or nearby location for current families utilizing the downtown children's center.

The YWCA will also look into reimagining its Midtown Minneapolis location as a community hub.