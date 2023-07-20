Beyoncé concert expected to provide economic boost to Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS – The Bey Hive will swarm into Minneapolis Thursday night.

Tens of thousands of fans will pack Huntington Bank Stadium for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Bars and restaurants around the stadium are expected to benefit from this big concert.

This marks the fourth consecutive week of big events drawing tens of thousands of people to the city of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey has marked the latest occasion by declaring it "Bey Day" in Minneapolis.

Beyoncé is a world-renowned singer, artist, and producer. With the most Grammy awards in history, we couldn’t be more excited to have her performing in MPLS tonight. I’m beyond excited to proclaim today as “Bey Day” in the City of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/ZyXsuCQEcA — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) July 20, 2023

Unlike other events in the city that have taken place in the heart of downtown, like the Taylor Swift concert, the Taste of Minnesota and TC Summer Fest, Dinkytown gets the benefits this time around.

Meet Minneapolis says it's helpful with the economic recovery, since Dinkytown tends to be quieter in the summer with school out.

"We always know people are very excited to be close to the action. You want to go and get a drink or a meal as close as you can be to the stadium because nobody wants to rush last minute getting in . So we're very excited for those restaurants and those bars to have an opportunity to get some of that concert-going crowd as well," Courtney Ries with Meet Minneapolis said.

"Dinkytown obviously has the benefit of students, so they get a lot of patterning that is a little bit different and summer can sometimes be a little bit quieter for them because they don't have football games and they don't have the students, and some of them do go on summer hours, so we're excited to see some of the ones that are closer in the hospitality industry be able to have a little bit more of that overflow."

Final numbers on the impact Beyoncé will make will come out next Wednesday. Swift and the Taste of Minnesota generated $6 million in Minneapolis alone.

Tickets are still available for tonight's concert.