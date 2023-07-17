Tickets under $100 still available for Beyoncé concert in Minneapolis this week
MINNEAPOLIS -- Attention, BeyHive: There are still plenty of tickets available for Beyoncé's concert in Minneapolis this week - and many are actually relatively cheap.
Beyoncé is scheduled to play Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota's campus this Thursday at 7 p.m. It's part of her "Renaissance Tour."
As of Monday morning, tickets to the concert are going for as low as $67 for the upper-level sections. That's compared to sections near the stage that range from a couple of hundred dollars to as much as $2400.
Metro Transit announced last week that additional light rail service options have been added following Beyoncé's stop in Minneapolis. The move to add more late-night trips comes after Metro Transit made a similar change to accommodate tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans who attended her two-night run last month at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
The last time the pop superstar visited Minnesota was in 2018.
