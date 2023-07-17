Tickets under $100 still available for Beyoncé concert in Minneapolis this week

Fans pack the Linc to see Beyoncé in Philadelphia Fans pack the Linc to see Beyoncé in Philadelphia 01:56

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attention, BeyHive: There are still plenty of tickets available for Beyoncé's concert in Minneapolis this week - and many are actually relatively cheap.

Beyoncé is scheduled to play Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota's campus this Thursday at 7 p.m. It's part of her "Renaissance Tour."

As of Monday morning, tickets to the concert are going for as low as $67 for the upper-level sections. That's compared to sections near the stage that range from a couple of hundred dollars to as much as $2400.

Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images

Metro Transit announced last week that additional light rail service options have been added following Beyoncé's stop in Minneapolis. The move to add more late-night trips comes after Metro Transit made a similar change to accommodate tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans who attended her two-night run last month at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The last time the pop superstar visited Minnesota was in 2018.