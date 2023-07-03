After Taste of Minnesota's successful first day, similar turnout expected Monday

Taste of Minnesota organizers pleased with day one, looking forward to day two

Taste of Minnesota organizers pleased with day one, looking forward to day two

Taste of Minnesota organizers pleased with day one, looking forward to day two

MINNEAPOLIS -- Around 60,000 people braved the heat to attend the first day of the revamped Taste of Minnesota and organizers expect a similar turnout for the second and final day, Monday.

After an eight-year hiatus, the event returned to a new location -- three blocks on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Organizers said they couldn't have imagined a better turnout.

CBS News

"Everybody I think was really happy with the attendance yesterday (Sunday) and how smooth the event ran," said Taylor Carik, a co-organizer of the Taste of Minnesota. "It's a pretty big event, a big undertaking but everything went really smoothly. Folks got in through our screenings at the secure check points at the north and south location. There were a few lines but people moved quick."

Some vendors saw long lines and also ran out of food, like the owner of the Philly Station, Ahman Laster.

"I ran out, but I had a runner," said Laster. "So, I was only out for like 15 minutes."

Three watering stations didn't arrive until later in the day Sunday, but organizers said they'll be back up and running for Monday. Visitors can also bring their own water bottles to help stay hydrated.

"Be prepared for the heat," Carik said. "We have lots of different beverages for sale but if people need to fill their water bottles, we can help them with that too. Yesterday, it was a bit of a hiccup right at the gate to make sure everybody knew what they could and could not bring, we got it figured out so we're excited for big crowds again."

Laster said it was great seeing so many people downtown after a tough few years for the city.

"It was crazy," Laster said. "I had to take a picture of it because I had never seen so many people down here like that. It's been three years or something like that."

The Taste of Minnesota follows last weekend's massive crowds with hundreds of thousands of people in town for Pride and Taylor Swift. Carik said the Taste is providing some much needed momentum for downtown's recovery from the pandemic and unrest.

"Not just for me but for a lot of people, city officials, people who live and work in downtown, people who came to visit downtown, it was really exciting," said Carik. "It was another weekend of fantastic energy in the city. I saw a lot of older people who maybe hadn't been downtown in a while and we saw a lot of young people too rolling down the hills at the green space which is great to see in downtown too."

The Taste of Minnesota is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

Metro Transit is also offering free passes for rides to the event.

All visitors must enter one of the two entrances to the event: Washington Avenue and Nicollet or Fifth Avenue and Nicollet.