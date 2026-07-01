Betty Danger's Ferris wheel up for sale for $275K

One of the most distinctive landmarks in northeast Minneapolis is up for sale.

The former Betty Danger's Ferris wheel could be yours for $275,000.

Custom designed in Italy — to accommodate bigger tables and cupholders — and installed in 2014, the wheel features 16 gondolas and overlooks the Mississippi River. It stands at 65 feet tall and can seat 64 adults.

According to owner Leslie Bock, it is one of two Ferris wheel dining establishments in the country. The Minneapolis wheel is the only one that is outdoors.

"It was a staple at Betty Danger's exactly because it wasn't a ride," Bock said. "It was a vertically revolving patio."

WCCO

Betty Danger's closed in 2022, and since then the site has been in flux; the Hey Y'all Tipsy Taco Bar opened in May of 2025 but closed in February.

The sprawling property is also up for sale and includes a 8,200 square foot interior building, a 20,000 square foot patio and a mini golf course.