Summer camp hopes to give young Black entrepreneurs pathway into industry

Summer camp is not just for athletics and the arts. Some young entrepreneurs will be attending the first annual Youth Business Camp next week.

African Americans make up 14% of the population in Minnesota but own only 2% of businesses.

LeBrent Speed is on a mission to change that statistic.

"We need to give people something they can support," said Speed, who founded the Better Black Business Project, or B3P.

"B3 it is a professional network of Black entrepreneurs and those who support them. It's open to anyone, but our focus is how do we support Black entrepreneurs and close the wealth gap by empowering Black businesses," Speed said.

With 120 members, the group of entrepreneurs is supporting one another with great success.

But Speed had a larger vision.

"I grew up in north Minneapolis and I thought man it would have been wonderful to have a business camp when other kids were going to basketball camps so that's spawn the idea,"Speed said.

With his network of business owners, he organized a youth business camp to help empower future — and even current — young entrepreneurs.

"We have over 15 presenters on a variety of subjects: credit, finances, real estate, trades but then we have another 15 to 20 volunteers who will just be there with them going through the courses with them, eating lunch and breakfast with them just hanging out sharing stories, information access and mentorship," Speed said.

The camp is a game changer for attendee and business owner, Ella Beard.

"I started my LLC at around 2020 when I was around 10 or 11 years old, so I've been painting for about 5 years now," said Beard, who owns Vibe Art.

In those five years, Beard has grown her business by letting her talent speak for itself.

"I do all types of paintings. I do a lot of realistic Black art, I do landscapes, trees, mountains, and just inspiring paintings," said Beard. "I have an online website which is VibeArtByElla.com. I do sell my art there I also go to markets sometimes like winter festivals pop ups markets like Juneteenth or I usually go to Black Market Minneapolis."

Now she hopes to take her business to the next level by attending the Youth Business Camp.

"I'm hoping to learn about investment and just growing and putting back into my business and just grow it and being surrounded by encouraging people like youth entrepreneurs like me to just help grow me, Beard said.

Speed says the speakers and mentors will shift mindsets, build character and prepare them to walk in purpose and power.

"I want them to take away the hope knowing that they can do it it's hard to believe what you can't see," said Speed.

For this young artist and business owner, the youth Summer Camp is a pathway to realizing her dreams.

"My dreams are to get my art all around the world have it in famous people's houses, celebrities' houses and homes just to expand worldwide," Beard says.

The Youth Business Camp will be held at Bethel University July 9 through July 11.

There are still slots available as well as room for sponsors willing to help make sure every young person who wants to attend can.

You can learn more at youth camp here.