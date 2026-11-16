History was made at the Minnesota girls state volleyball tournament this weekend.

Benilde-St. Margaret's took home their first ever state championship title. It was a rematch in Class AAA against Marshall, who was looking to defend their title.

Key contributors to this team's success were junior right side hitter Avery Minor and senior twin sisters Sydney and Sailor Friedly.

"That revenge mentality that we had in that game helped us to win," said senior setter Sydney Friedly.

The twins are a setter-hitter combo and can speak their own winning language out on the court.

"I think it helps that she's a setter, so whenever I need the ball like a little higher or a little more tight I just kind of give her a nod and she's like 'I know already like you don't have to tell me.'" said Sailor Friedly.

Minor, who is committed to play at Michigan, closed out the second set of the championship match with two kills in a row, totaling 400 kills this season alone.

"I thrive in an environment where I'm pushed to next levels, and I think it's really amazing when my teammates trust me enough to be able to make those type of plays," she said.

While this was the last season where this dominate trio will be on the same team, Minor says this is the beginning of a new era of Red Knight volleyball.

"This team was really special, and I just hope we continue to carry it. I think we're a pretty deep team. We've got some amazing talent coming up and on our roster right now that'll be returning," said Minor.

The Friedly twins were motivated all season to end their high school careers on top. Sydney Friedly is continuing her playing career at Creighton next year.