Is crying actually good for you?

Tears come for many reasons: a joyful reunion, a surprising win, a frustrating loss and a forever loss, too. And sometimes, tears come for reasons we can hardly explain.

Dr. Katie Thorsness, a psychiatrist with Redleaf Center for Family Healing at Hennepin Healthcare, says crying is a multi-layered phenomenon. Reflex tears come from irritated eyes or cutting onions, while emotional tears come for many reasons.

"These tears are a signal of what emotion am I feeling? And what can I do with that and how can I feel that in this moment?" Thorsness said.

The tears themselves have a structure similar to saliva — composed of mucus, water and oil. And while babies don't develop tears until they're about 2 months old, the noise starts on day one.

"Their brains aren't developed enough to tell us, 'Mom, I am hungry, I do need my diaper changed,' but they do know crying is a signal," she said.

Thorsness says it's a way of communicating, flagging others that we need support, and a way the body takes care of itself.

"We actually release and flush out a stress hormone which helps us internally feel better, and during crying we also release endorphins or feel good hormones in our biology as well," she said. "So you absolutely can feel better after a good cry."

And there's no need to apologize for crying. Thorsness says crying is good for you and your health. As for when someone else is crying, she says it's important to acknowledge and just be there as they cry; words may not be necessary, just comfort.

But she says if it becomes excessive and gets in the way of your life, check in with your doctor.