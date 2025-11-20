Bemidji man accused of taking "surreptitious photographs" of girls at Walmart

A northern Minnesota man is accused of "taking hundreds of surreptitious photographs of young females," according to charges filed earlier this month.

The 42-year-old man from Bemidji faces two felony counts of stalking and one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with privacy, a criminal complaint filed in Beltrami County shows.

The complaint states authorities learned the man was "traveling around the state of Minnesota, and the City of Bemidji" to take illicit photos of minors, though it does not say how they discovered that. Investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant for his phone.

"On his phone, investigators discovered a significant number of photos of young females, with the focus being on their clothed private parts," the complaint said. "It was apparent that the females did not know they were being photographed."

Some of the photos were taken at a Walmart store in Bemidji on June 28. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the store, which confirmed he was at the store carrying his phone during the time the photos were taken.

The man was charged by warrant on Nov. 5. The most serious charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 10 years if convicted.

