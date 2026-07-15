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Duluth man seriously injured after being struck by Bemidji squad car

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when a Bemidji, Minnesota, police officer struck him with a squad car early Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Irvine Avenue near 18th Street Northwest. The squad car, driven by a 54-year-old man, had been northbound when it struck a man who was in the roadway. 

The pedestrian was identified as a 36-year-old man from Duluth, Minnesota. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

According to the crash report, the squad car, a 2021 Ford Explorer, was traveling in "normal, non-emergency mode." The police officer was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

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