No injuries after fire, explosion in Bemidji

Residents in Bemidji, Minnesota, reported hearing "multiple explosions" when a structure fire caused propane tanks to blow Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Bemidji Fire Department said it responded to the blaze on the 1500 block of Bixby Avenue Northwest around 2:25 p.m.

Firefighters found a detached building "fully involved in fire" and "a large explosion occurred" soon after they arrived, the department said.

Bemidji Fire Department

It took 28 firefighters four hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Two buildings are a total loss, and a vehicle and home sustained "moderate damage," the department said.

According to the department, the reported explosion sounds were caused by propane tanks "that experienced a BLEVE (Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion)."

"This occurs when a pressurized tank is exposed to extreme heat, causing the propane inside to expand until the container fails violently and rapidly," the department said.

The fire is being investigated, but officials believe it started by accident.

The department posted video of an explosion on Facebook.