An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found that the Bemidji Area Schools, for years, failed to protect students from a patten of sexual harassment.

Since 2008, the district had received at least a dozen reports of staff — including teachers, an assistant principal and a substitute paraprofessional — harassing students as young as kindergarten, the investigation found.

The district ignored warning signs and failed to properly report the incidents. In some cases, the employees continued to work with students despite numerous complaints, the human rights department said.

The district's "inadequate" response to complaints constitutes unlawful sex-based discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the department concluded.

"This was not an isolated failure. For years, the district failed to act on warning signs, missed opportunities to intervene, and failed to prevent further harm to students," said Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "Our investigation found a sustained pattern of harassment and inadequate responses that violated students' civil rights."

A district parent filed a discrimination suit in June 2025 alleging sexual harassment, which uncovered widespread allegations against Bemidji schools. The state's investigation found evidence of unwelcome touching, sexually charged comments and sexually explicit electronic communication with students.

The department also said that despite years of evidence of employees inappropriately contacting students online, the district didn't create an employee-student contact policy until March 2026.

In a statement provided to WCCO, the district said it "strongly disagrees" with the state's findings.

"The District cannot comment on or release information regarding private personnel and educational data, but the District does want our community to know that the District takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously and promptly investigates the same," the statement says.

The state will seek to work with Bemidji Area Schools to make the necessary changes to prevent sexual harassment in the future. If the department and the district cannot reach an agreement, the state may file a lawsuit against Bemidji schools.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

• • National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)