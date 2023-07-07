Bemidji apartment building tenants ordered to move out due to "safety concerns"

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Imagine one day coming home right before the holiday weekend, and finding out that you have to be out in less than a week.

Unfortunately for the tenants at Red Pine Apartments in Bemidji, that was their reality last Friday.

Nearly 50 units are now empty due to "safety concerns." Dozens of individuals ranging in age and gender were left to figure something out on their own.

That's when volunteers stepped up. A number of good Samaritans helped tenants find a place to stay, and some even helped to move tenants out.

"He told us that we should pack like we're going on a two-week vacation. Take your medication and any important necessary papers that you absolutely have to, and leave everything else," one tenant said. "That's why the mass exodus occurred. Nobody trusts them."

For now, the lot is vacant. Some belongings were left behind, and many tenants are still left wondering what's next for them.