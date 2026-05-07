A beloved St. Paul bike shop is closing its doors after 4 decades

After more than four decades serving Minnesota's cycling community, Grand Performance—a longtime bike shop on St. Paul's Grand Avenue—is preparing to close.

For owner Dan Casebeer, the shop's walls double as a timeline.

"I've always loved riding my bike, I've worked in bike shops, and I never thought I would own one for 43 years," said Casebeer.

Old race photos, accolades, and team pictures once placed him among the nation's top riders. In 1983, Casebeer set a U.S. record for the longest distance cycled in one hour—nearly 28 miles—and competed as part of the USA Cycling National Team.

"I would call myself on the B-Team. I wasn't the top guy. I was with Greg LeMond and Andy Hampsten," said Casebeer. "For us it was a golden time and we raced some of the best in the world."

After an injury before the Olympic trials, Casebeer decided to step back.

"It shocked my system, I wasn't invincible anymore," said Casebeer. "I had just turned 25, I thought well maybe I'll step back."

Grand Performance was founded in the early 1980s by Steve Hed, the mind behind HED cycling wheels. Hed eventually stepped away to focus on his brand, leaving the shop in Casebeer's hands.

Over the years, the store became a gathering place for the cycling community. Many who worked at the shop or frequented it, went on to race professionally.

Casebeer mentored junior riders and helped create a competitive biking scene in the Twin Cities.

"We're schooling the kids on how to ride, how to ride in groups and safely. And get them turned on to the pleasure of biking," said Casebeer. "We developed a bunch of junior racing programs. These guys were really good; they were racing against the pros and held their own."

But after four decades, Casebeer had to make a decision about closing their doors by Memorial Day weekend.

"I didn't want us to close, but I just needed to step back. For the past 43 years, 60 hours a week and six days a week. It just takes a toll," said Casebeer. "The bike industry is not in great shape, it was a two-fold situation. The writing was on the wall."

Casebeer said that the shop had become "unsustainable," margins dropping and costs increasing.

Friends are planning a "retirement" party for him Saturday, May 9, an event he says has already become emotional.

"A bunch of my friends are having a party on Saturday – everyone's invited," Casebeer said before pausing. "Sorry. I'm getting choked up."

As the moment built up, Casebeer couldn't hold back his strong emotion for his store and community.

"It's a celebration of 43 years of a really fun store," Casebeer said. "I'm so emotional."

Casebeer always knew that owning a bike store wouldn't be the most lucrative but stuck with it because of his strong passion for cycling.

"Its been a great success. Most people don't get into the bike industry to make money. It's more of a passion. I've treated it that way because it's my passion," Casebeer said.

Despite "retiring," Casebeer said he hopes the cycling culture he helped build continues after the store's closure.

"Ride your bike, support your local shop, fight for bike rights," said Casebeer.

Grand Performance will host the retirement party Saturday, May 9, from noon to 6 p.m.