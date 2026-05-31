Neighbors in Twin Cities report seeing bear wandering through backyards

John Meehan was checking the surveillance cameras outside his Edina, Minnesota home Sunday morning. Little did he know what he would find.

"Showed the video to my wife and she said 'no way, that must be a dog or something.' I was like . . . that's definitely a bear," said Meehan.

The footage from just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday shows a black bear walking through Meehan's backyard, not far from the Minneapolis border.

Another neighbor had a similar sighting, capturing a backyard bear on camera in Edina's Country Club neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.

Elise Grennan and her dad Doug Grennan had their sighting near Lake Pamela Saturday night.

"I was kind of just in the kitchen and I heard my aunt scream 'oh my God, is there a black bear in our backyard,'" said Elise Grennan.

"She had to cross through quite a bit of urban places," said Doug Grennan.

"I'm not too alarmed because I've seen bears up at the cabin and stuff like that, so I know they're generally not going to harm too many things," said Meehan.

The Minnesota DNR said black bears are expanding outside their typical range. They're working to better understand it and they invite people who've spotted them to submit that info online.

If bears become a nuisance,