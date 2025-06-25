Watch CBS News
Bear in Duluth fitted with "largest veterinary crown" in the world, zoo says

By
Cole Premo
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

A brown bear in northern Minnesota has made "dental history" after receiving a full metal crown that is the first of its kind, according to zoo staff. 

On Monday, Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth announced that the bear, named Tundra, needed the dental procedure after fracturing his tooth back in 2023. Although he underwent a successful root canal following the initial injury, he later reinjured the area.

The huge crown, which the zoo says is the "largest veterinary crown" in the world, was created to help protect Tundra's tooth for the rest of his life. 

The procedure was led by Dr. Grace Brown, with support from the team at Creature Crowns and zoo staff.

81526891-4f2d-4e6f-ab93-03b8fca7c646.png
Lake Superior Zoo

"We are incredibly proud of the collaboration between Minnesota Veterinary Dental Specialists, Creature Crowns, iM3, and our zoo team. All of Tundra's care was donated — and we couldn't be more grateful," the zoo wrote in a social media post

The zoo encourages people to come visit to check out Tundra's "history-making smile."

