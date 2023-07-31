Stretch of I-94 in Minneapolis closed as BCA investigates state trooper's use of force

Hennepin County medical examiner responds to use-of-force incident on I-94

Hennepin County medical examiner responds to use-of-force incident on I-94

Hennepin County medical examiner responds to use-of-force incident on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" involving a state trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Monday morning.

The BCA gave no other information about the incident.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. It happened on I-94 in Minneapolis. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 31, 2023

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed squad cars surrounding a vehicle on I-94 near 42nd Avenue.

The Hennepin Co. Medical examiner’s office has arrived as @MnDPS_BCA continues to investigate what they call a use of force incident involving a @MnDPS_MSP trooper overnight @WCCO pic.twitter.com/AFuRnb27VF — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) July 31, 2023

According to MnDOT, the westbound side of I-94 is closed from Interstate 394 to 49th Avenue North Monday morning.

WCCO

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.