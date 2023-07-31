Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Stretch of I-94 in Minneapolis closed as BCA investigates state trooper's use of force

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County medical examiner responds to use-of-force incident on I-94
Hennepin County medical examiner responds to use-of-force incident on I-94 02:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" involving a state trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Monday morning.

The BCA gave no other information about the incident. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed squad cars surrounding a vehicle on I-94 near 42nd Avenue.

According to MnDOT, the westbound side of I-94 is closed from Interstate 394 to 49th Avenue North Monday morning.

img-1832.jpg
WCCO

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.