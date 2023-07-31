Stretch of I-94 in Minneapolis closed as BCA investigates state trooper's use of force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" involving a state trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Monday morning.
The BCA gave no other information about the incident.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed squad cars surrounding a vehicle on I-94 near 42nd Avenue.
According to MnDOT, the westbound side of I-94 is closed from Interstate 394 to 49th Avenue North Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
