Watch CBS News
Crime

BCA investigating deadly "use of force" shooting in New Auburn

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BCA investigating deadly "use of force" shooting in New Auburn
BCA investigating deadly "use of force" shooting in New Auburn 00:20

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly "use of force" shooting in Sibley County.

It happened about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in New Auburn. Investigators say one person was shot and killed.

6p-vo-sibley-co-investi-wcco2ibx.jpg
CBS

WCCO spoke with a witness who says she saw a SWAT team outside this apartment building for several hours Thursday.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.