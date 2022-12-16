BCA investigating deadly "use of force" shooting in New Auburn

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly "use of force" shooting in Sibley County.

It happened about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in New Auburn. Investigators say one person was shot and killed.

WCCO spoke with a witness who says she saw a SWAT team outside this apartment building for several hours Thursday.

