BCA identifies Hennepin County deputies who fired guns during Minnetonka shootout

New details emerge surrounding the shooting of 2 deputies at a Minnetonka residence

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the four deputies who fired their guns when executing a warrant turned deadly last week in Minnetonka.

The BCA says Hennepin County sheriff's deputies Christopher Heihn, Tyler Jacob and Keith McNamara fired their department rifles. Deputy Steven Tomasko fired his department handgun.

Heihn was shot multiple times during the incident and has since been released from the hospital. McNamara was hit by shrapnel and treated at the scene. The man who shot at deputies was killed in the shootout. The BCA identified him as 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya.

Deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Minnetonka and South Lake Minnetonka police departments went to a home on the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East around 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday to arrest a person wanted for multiple felonies.

When they knocked on the door, Hoyhtya began to shoot at law enforcement using an assault-style rifle, the BCA says. Deputies returned fire and backed away to set up a perimeter.

Police say Hoyhtya was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates during the shootout but died after being struck by gunfire. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The warrant being served was not for Hoyhtya, but for someone else who lived in the house. Hoyhtya's father told WCCO he believed his son may have intentionally fired at officers in an attempt to end his life.

Investigators say they recovered an assault rifle and dozens of cartridge casings at the scene.

The BCA says it is reviewing video of the incident captured on body cameras as part of the ongoing investigation.

All of the deputies who fired their weapons are on standard administrative leave.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 11, 2024.