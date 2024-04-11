Minnetonka homeowner says man involved in police shootout was his son

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The owner of a home on Crestwood Drive East says the man who died after an encounter with Hennepin County deputies was his son, 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya.

Thomas Hoyhtya says his son moved in some 20 months ago, after he worked with a local attorney to have what he calls three squatters evicted from his home.

According to court documents, Clint Hoyhtya filed an eviction notice against the tenant, who happened to be his sister. He says she allowed two others to live there, in the basement, without paying rent for more than a year and a half.

Thomas Hoyhtya says he hired attorney Mark Carter to file the necessary paperwork to get them out of his home.

During a phone call with Carter on Thursday, he told WCCO deputies went to the house in June of 2022 to make sure the three moved out. They had Clint Hoyhta removed and taken back to his home.

Thomas Hoyhtya did say he believes his son may have intentionally fired at officers in an attempt to end his life.

Once again, he says his son was not the target of the warrant deputies were attempting to serve, but he says he believes one of the three people evicted from his home was.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as well as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they cannot comment about this because it is all part of the current investigation.

