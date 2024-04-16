Gun safety advocates rally at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hundreds of gun safety advocates are at the Minnesota Capitol on Tuesday for an annual rally in support of tighter gun laws.

The rotunda was full of advocates, most from the organizations Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, as well as gun violence survivors.

Lawmakers passed a gun safety package last year that included universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders.

RELATED: As Burnsville reels from first responder killings, Minnesota Legislature considers gun control measures

WCCO

But advocates at Tuesday's rally, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, say there is more work to be done. They are calling on lawmakers to pass a law on stricter firearm storage and another that compels gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm to police.

Carter says those laws will protect children and keep firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

"All we're saying in this rotunda today, all we're saying under this dome today, is that we ought to treat a whole state of children like we love them dearly! We ought to treat a whole state of children like their lives matter to us dearly!" Carter said.

Advocates went to share their message with lawmakers inside the Capitol after the rally.

Reporter Beret Leone will have more on the rally during WCCO's The Four, which starts at 4 p.m.