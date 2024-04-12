Hennepin County Deputy injured during Minnetonka shooting released from hospital

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The deputy who was shot on Wednesday afternoon while serving a search warrant in Minnetonka was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Christopher Heihn was surrounded by hundreds of emergency responders when he left the hospital. Heihn has been with the HCSO since 2016 and served 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

"Deputy Heihn is an integral part of our Sheriff's Office family, and we honor his bravery and dedication to public safety," said the HCSO. "We thank our communities and our brothers and sisters in the law enforcement family for the outpouring of support we have received during this challenging time."

Heihn was shot on Wednesday while looking for an individual with a felony warrant. He, along with another deputy, responded to a home on the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East around 11:15 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Suspect in southern Minnesota dog's killing has history of leaving threatening notes for dog owners, warrants say

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man fired at the deputies, who shot back. The man was killed during the shootout.

He was identified by family as 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya. Hoyhtya's father told WCCO Thursday that his son was not the target of the warrant deputies were attempting to serve. He believed one of the three people he evicted from his home was one of the targets.

He added that he believed his son may have intentionally fired at officers in an attempt to end his life.

Heihn underwent surgery on Wednesday. Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said his injuries were "very serious" but not life-threatening. The other deputy was also injured during the shootout, though he was not hit by gunfire, Witt said.

Note: The above video first aired on April 11, 2024.