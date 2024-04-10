2 Hennepin County deputies injured while executing search warrant, sheriff's office says

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Two Hennepin County deputies were injured Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant, authorities said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office did not say how they were injured, but both are expected to be OK. One was hospitalized and the other was treated on scene, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier, a shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in Minnetonka due to a shooting, authorities said.

Citing the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on early Wednesday afternoon said the alert was issued for the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East.

Officials say the shooting is contained to a house. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Lots of law enforcement at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. Road by emergency entrance is blocked by police. We’re told it’s connected to the incident in Minnetonka #wcco pic.twitter.com/0qMOEHSIhG — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) April 10, 2024

WCCO's Reg Chapman later confirmed with the sheriff's office that the "situation is contained" and there is no threat to the public.

However, the Minnetonka Police Department says the neighborhood of Crestwood Drive and Mayview Road remains under a shelter-in-place order.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle says there is also a large law enforcement presence outside Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, and she confirmed it's related to the Minnetonka shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.