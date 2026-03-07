Banchero and Bane combine for 55 points, Magic beat Timberwolves 119-92

Desmond Bane scored 30 points, Paolo Banchero added 25 points and 15 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic won their third straight game by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-92 on Saturday.

Jalen Suggs added 14 points and Tristan da Silva had 11 points for the Magic, who moved atop the Southeast Division.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, including 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, but Minnesota had it's five-game winning streak snapped.

Julius Randle scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, Naz Reid added 13 points off the bench, and Rudy Gobert added 12 points.

Minnesota shot just 35.7% in scoring its second-fewest points of the season. Starters Donte DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels were a combined 0 for 15.

Bane was 10 of 17 from the field and made all 10 free throws for his 11th 30-plus point game of the season. Banchero made 10 of 18 shots.

Jett Howard had five points and Bane, Wendell Carter Jr. and Suggs each added four during a 17-4 Magic run for an 81-61 lead midway through the third quarter.

Edwards had seven points in a 68-second span and Randle followed with a steal and dunk to key a surge to get Minnesota within 90-78 entering the final quarter, but Orlando scored seven of the first eight fourth-quarter points to push the lead back to 18.

Orlando, 5-2 in its past seven games, finished the first half on a 19-2 run, including 14 straight points, for a 60-50 lead.

Magic starting guard Anthony Black, averaging 15.5 points per game, played just two minutes in the first quarter before leaving with a lower back strain. He missed two games with a right quad contusion before returning Thursday.

Magic: At Milwaukee Sunday.

Timberwolves: Begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.