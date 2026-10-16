Banana Ball returns to Target Field in June 2027, and the ticket lottery is open for business

Banana Ball is returning to Target Field next June, and fans can enter a lottery for tickets now.

The Party Animals will play the Firefighters in two games on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, 2027, the Minnesota Twins announced. The teams are billed as the "Greatest Party" and "Hottest Team" in sports.

Tickets are available only through a lottery. Fans can join the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com/tickets through Oct. 31 for a chance to buy tickets. MyTwins members for 2027 will get a limited priority presale for both games at a later date, though they're encouraged to enter the lottery too.

The announcement follows three sold-out Banana Ball shows at Target Field in August, when the Savannah Bananas played the Loco Beach Coconuts. Minnesota fans caught a Banana Ball single-game record 10 foul balls on Aug. 8. Under Banana Ball rules, a foul ball caught by a fan is an out.

Minneapolis is one of 74 cities chosen from more than 300 applicants to host a 2027 tour stop, and Target Field is one of 23 Major League Baseball stadiums selected.

Games feature a two-hour time limit, choreographed dance routines, trick plays and elaborate celebrations. Rosters will include former MLB stars and celebrity guests, according to the announcement. No players or guests were named.