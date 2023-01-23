Average American feels well-rested 3 days a week, survey finds
Did you wake up feeling tired this morning?
A new survey shows the average American wakes up feeling well-rested only three days out of the week, and most are only getting six hours of sleep a night.
"Parents in particular claim to struggle with nighttime routines. Thirty-five percent of respondents who are parents say their nighttime routine suffers," the survey suggested.
