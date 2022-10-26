Watch CBS News
Crime

Authorities searching for driver in Bemidji hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 26, 2022 01:19

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Bemidji in July.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The pedestrian was hurt, but is recovering.

The BCA said the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Saturn Ion made between 2003 and 2007. The vehicle may be missing a piece of its front end just above the headlight.

Authorities released a photo of the missing part on an intact Ion for comparison.

bemidji-hit-and-run.jpg
Minnesota BCA

Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-8312 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.