Authorities say "active incident" in St. Peter; public advised to avoid area

Authorities in St. Peter, Minnesota, say there's an "active incident" in the city Thursday afternoon and the public is being advised to avoid the area.

According to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the incident is on Cedar Ridge Road and St. Peter police are assisting.

"Please avoid the area while law enforcement responds," the sheriff's office said. "Residents may notice law enforcement presence on Cedar Ridge Road and in the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue in St. Peter."

If a shelter-in-place order is needed, the sheriff's office says more information and instructions will be released.

Details are limited.

This is a developing story.